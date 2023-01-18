Home Sports Napoli-Cremonese, Spalletti: “We had less quality than usual”
Sports

Napoli-Cremonese, Spalletti: “We had less quality than usual”

by admin
Napoli-Cremonese, Spalletti: “We had less quality than usual”

The blue coach analyzes the cup knockout: “We didn’t do terribly badly, but there was also a bit of chance in the straight away draw”

Luciano Spalletti is running out of rotations, his Napoli is not that of Juventus’ goalscorer and it shows, even too much. The Azzurri are incredibly already out of the Italian Cup. “We’re sorry, there’s a lot of disappointment” began the coach, interviewed by Mediaset at the end of the match. The level of performance was not in line with what has been seen so far: “You always have to go through the management of the match and possession, we haven’t been as good as usual. The match was in complete safety, apart from a few balls thrown at our defenders they weren’t doing much. Then there is a bit of randomness in the straight away draw. We threw away several opportunities in numerical superiority, plus the double post in extra time. That’s how it works, when you question a game that you’re in control of, then everything becomes complicated.”

LESS QUALITY

Spalletti is well aware that keeping his opponent alive sportingly is a risk that not even his Napoli can take. “Everyone knows that every match is a story in itself, it’s not just a matter of individual experience but that’s how football goes. If we don’t repeat certain quality standards, anything can come of it. The others also manage to find important possibilities and if the episode turns in favor, things can get complicated. We could have ended the game, Cremonese was forced to come out more often even if their way of interpreting the match was always the same: recovering the ball and playing it on the forwards. The fact is that we are out because we expressed ourselves below our means” reiterated the coach, bluntly.

See also  Nba, Minnesota Timberwolves 2021-22 preview

BAD MANAGEMENT

It’s not all to be thrown away, just as it’s not even a matter of men, however important the turnover was: “We didn’t do terribly badly. We made more mistakes than usual in construction, among other things when we conceded a draw there was the midfield I usually field. Frenzy and tiredness also took over, which led us to lose too many trivial balls. The opponents were very good from the penalty spot and we must congratulate them”.

January 18 – 00:36

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Cremonese, Ballardini: “A good starting point, but from...

Milan-Inter, the Super Cup to be won to...

Coppa Italia, Naples eliminated on penalties by Cremonese...

Vialli, funeral in London: Mancini and Gravina among...

The latest CBA standings: Shanxi returned to the...

Volleyball Champions League, Novara regains victory against Red...

Lecce, Kljun and Cassandro arrive. Two players out

Cremonese in blue, Naples in red and white:...

Racism in football, Nigerian Folakemi Sule of Vicenza...

Madonna Tour 2023 in Milan: how to get...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy