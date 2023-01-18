A boom and the trend in social networks has caused the recent song composed by the Barranquilla artist Shakira to her ex-husband Piqué, lyrics that have traveled the world receiving criticism from some and praise from others.

BZRP Music Sessions #53 broke it not only on streaming platforms, but also on social networks, given the number of mentions it continues to receive and the avalanche of memes, opinion columns and articles of all kinds that it continues to generate.

The essence of vallenato could not be left behind, demonstrating from its exponents that creativity and occurrences are also part of this genre, to reflect the experiences, stories and anecdotes of many through singing.

This is how to the rhythm of the accordion, caja and guacharaca, vallenato exponents launch verses of piqueria in response to Shakira and Piqué, taking advantage of the impact generated by the song recently released by the artist.

The ingenious proposal was made by the King of Kings of the Vallenato 2022 Festival, Almes Granado, and the blind singer and accordion player Juan David Atencia, who played one of the characters in the soap opera Leandro Díaz.

“You have to understand me, my verse does have rhyme, this verse is papique and the famous Shakira. Two birds are killing with my conclusive words Shakira is billing and she is killing her cob, ”says one of the verses.

“There is a swing out there, people comment on it, that now Gerard Piqué is with a girlfriend. These are my phrases, I propose in this verse, ask Clara Chía what she thinks of all this. Piqué that is passing you from the center you go to the shore, he changed a Rolex for a Casio, that’s what Shakira says,” sings Juan David Atencia, in a video that was recorded in the city of Santa Marta by these two artists, who had the accompaniment of the brothers Samir and Carlos Venera, in the box and guacharaca.



The duel of verses also refers to the fame and mother-in-law of the artist from Barranquilla.

“In my simple words, this is how things are. Piqué has left Shakira and she has become more famous. Don’t think they are lies, you have to understand, Shakira doesn’t live well with the neighbor’s mother-in-law”, sings Almes Granados with his accordion on his chest.



La Piqueria is a contest between verseadores that takes place every vallenato festival or fair. There two or more repentistas face each other in a duel of letters and rhymes. The most creative, romantic, and even mischievous, is the one who is crowned the winner of the duel.

This musical duel was honored by Granados and Atencia, who demonstrated that the artists’ creativity and jocularity also sound with the accordion, said Juan Carlos Tracedo, producer of the video, and who stressed that the verses were born spontaneously, so that the vallenato will add to the euphoria that Shakira’s song has caused in the world.

