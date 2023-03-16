news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, MARCH 16 – “What happened is so serious and it was so announced that, fully sharing the decision taken also in concert with Minister Piantedosi, I was surprised and not a little by Ceferin’s statements”. This was stated by the minister for sport, Andrea Abodi, in the aftermath of the violence by the Eintracht ultras in Naples.



“I believe in respecting roles – adds Abodi, speaking of the Uefa president who said he was against the ban on German fans – You don’t joke about safety. Talking about hypotheses from afar seemed to me a waste a football metaphor, an own goal” (ANSA).

