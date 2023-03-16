Of Online editorial staff

Assault rejected by the intervention of the police

Still moments of strong tension in Naples even after the final whistle of the match: a group of Neapolitan ultras attempted to approach the hotel where the Eintracht Frankfurt fans are staying just as the transfer operations of the German supporters on the buses were about to begin to be able to get them to leave the city again. A group of Neapolitan fans, according to what has been learned, detonated paper bombs and threw stones in the area between via Partenope and via Chiatamone. The police used tear gas and water cannons and repulsed the assault.

Law enforcement has closed the gates of the seafront from which it is possible to reach the stretch of via Caracciolo where the Eintracht fans are located. A group of Napoli fans, probably returning from the stadium, threw firecrackers and smoke bombs, but the agents prevented them from reaching the space in front of the hotel.

Unanimous condemnation of the clashes, both from the world of sport and from the political one. We didn’t see any fans in action in Naples but of offenders. German criminals. But the Italians who supported them by buying match tickets for them are also criminals. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani at Door to Door.

Over Naples they continued to fly for hours the helicopters while the damages of the riots that occurred both in the afternoon and in the evening after the Napoli-Eintracht match began to be calculated. In the Fuorigrotta area, where the Maradona stadium is located, the situation after the end of the match has returned to calm. The tension is concentrated above all in the night on the waterfront: here numerous clubs, bars, restaurants and pizzerias have remained closed due to public order problems.