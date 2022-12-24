Home Sports Napoli fixes one last friendly before the resumption of the championship: the details
Napoli would have scheduled a last friendly before the resumption of the championship

Il Napoli he would set one last friendly before the resumption of championship and then the away game in Milan againstInter of the 4 January. Spalletti was not happy with the challenges with Villarreal e Lilla, and therefore he would have decided to carry out a new preparatory test for the match at “San Siro”. Let’s go see the details.

As reported by Radio MarsNapoli will challenge the Primavera blue or the blue team of Frustawolves. The place and date have not yet been made official, but it will probably be in one of the last days of December, from 27 al 30. Likely to be held inside the sports centre. More details will be announced in the coming days. It will also be an opportunity to see the returnee at work again Rahman and the five Azzurri returning from the World Cup.

