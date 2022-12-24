Home News Christmas checks in Pordenone, the carabinieri add foot patrols
Christmas checks in Pordenone, the carabinieri add foot patrols

PORDENONE. Even during the Christmas holidays, the carabinieri of the Pordenone provincial command continued their patrol and territorial control services, monitoring the streets, checking public establishments and combating crimes against property and alcohol and drug abuse.

In addition to the traditional activities contained in the overall security plan, there was no lack of representation services for the Arma, carried out in the streets of city centers sheltering from the cold with a black cape and red drape.

In the photo, the commander of the Pordenone carabinieri station and a military employee while they patrol the very central Corso Vittorio Emanuele II in the city of Noncello on Christmas Eve morning.

