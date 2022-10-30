Home Sports Football predictions, Monza-Bologna: Caprari knows how to score. And Arnautovic …
Football predictions, Monza-Bologna: Caprari knows how to score. And Arnautovic …

by admin
Football predictions, Monza-Bologna: Caprari knows how to score. And Arnautovic …

The former Verona scored in A’s last home game against the rossoblùs. The Austrian striker is not at his best, but he will try to grit his teeth

Monza-Bologna will close the program of the twelfth day of Serie A. The red and white host Thiago Motta’s team at the U-Power Stadium: kick-off on Monday at 20.45. Palladino’s team lost 4-1 against Milan on the last day of the championship, the rossoblù overcame Lecce 2-0.

Monza-Bologna, what you need to know

The tip: Gol

In the last six games, only once have Dany Mota and teammates failed to score. Even Bologna in the three most recent outings has always scored at least one goal. That’s why the Gol sign can be a good chance: Betfair’s 1.73 proposal, Better’s 1.72 and 1.68 according to Planetwin.

How they arrive

Monza come from two consecutive away defeats against Empoli and Milan and have won the last two games at the U-Power Stadium against Juventus and Spezia: the last absolute Serie A debutant to achieve three straight home wins was Frosinone. in October 2015. Bologna have never won in their last three away matches against newly promoted teams (1N, 2P): the last victory dates back to the 3-2 against Crotone on 20 March 2021, while the last away win against a newly promoted in the first round dates back to 22 December 2019 against Lecce (3-2).

A curiosity: Monza and Bologna are two of the four teams – together with Atalanta and Rome – that have not yet received a penalty against in this championship. Palladino’s formation is the only one among them not to have received even one in favor.

Statistics and precedents

Monza and Bologna meet for the first time in Serie A, but boast eight matches in Serie B: three wins for the rossoblùs and one for the red and white, then four draws. The teams have also competed on three occasions in the Italian Cup: two wins for Monza and one for Bologna. The most recent comparisons between the two teams date back to Serie C1 group A, 1994/95 season: 0-1 in Brianza in the first leg match, 1-1 in Emilia in the return leg.

If we consider B, however, the last match was played on 13 June 1993: Bologna’s 2-1 victory at Monza. Between Serie B, C and the Italian Cup, Monza’s last victory at home against the rossoblù was dated 23 August 1992 in the Italian Cup: 1-0 after extra time with a goal by Delpiano.

The point about odds

According to the bookmakers, Monza is slightly favored for the win: the score 1 is rated 2.25 for 888Sport, 2.20 according to Snai and Bet365. The eventual success of Bologna is quoted 3.50 by Goldbet and Better, 3.30 for Novibet. The X remains at 3.40 according to Betfair, 3.35 on Netbet and Snai. In seven out of eleven games, Thiago Motta’s team broke the deadlock first: an opportunity that is worth 2.37 according to Bet365, 2.30 according to Betfair and 2.10 for Leovegas.

Palladino’s team scores little in the first half: just four goals so far, a good chance can be the Under 1.5 team in the first 45 ‘: 1.40 according to Snai and Bet365, 1.38 for 888Sport. Both teams also take a few corners in the game – about three on average. The Under 9.5 corner is rated 1.92 by Leovegas and 888Sport, 1.90 according to Bet365.

The markers

Both Caprari (21 January 2022 with the Verona shirt) and Andrea Petagna (25 January 2020 with the SPAL shirt) found the goal in their respective last home league match against Bologna. For both, a goal at any time in the match is rated 3.05 by the bookies. Marko Arnautovic has scored in five of seven matches against newly promoted teams, including three away games. The Austrian striker (currently at 21 goals with the rossoblù shirt) is just one goal from hitting Roberto Baggio in 30th place of the best scorers in the history of Bologna in A. One of his goals at the U-Power Stadium is listed. 3.45.

A curiosity: the two coaches Thiago Motta and Raffaele Palladino were team mates in Genoa 2008/09 coached by Gasperini: in that championship Palladino provided an assist for a goal from Motta, in the 1-0 win at Reggina on 5 April 2009.

Probable formations

Out of Pablo Marì after being stabbed immediately, Palladino hopes to recover Izzo. In midfield Rovella returns from disqualification, while in front Petagna is ready to play for a jersey as a starter. Probable confirmation for Ferguson in Bologna. Problems for Arnautovic, but he could grit his teeth as a player.

Monza (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Donati, Marlon, Caldirola; Ciurria, Rovella, Sensi, Carlos Augusto; Pessina, Caprari; Petegna.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; De Silvestri, Posch, Lucumi, Soumaoro, Substitute; Ferguson, Medel; Aebischer, Dominguez, Barrow; Arnautovic.

October 30 – 12:00

© breaking latest news

