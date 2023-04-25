21 teams compete on water for the second stage of the National Rowing Spring Championship at the Asian Games venue_Project_Fuyang_Events

Original title: 21 teams compete on water for the second stage of the National Rowing Spring Championship at the Asian Games venue

In the early morning of April 24, Hangzhou Fuyang Water Sports Center ushered in the second stage of the 2023 National Rowing Spring Championship and the “Charm of Hangzhou” Goat Sports Cup Rowing Test Competition. The competition is divided into U19 group and adult group (eight-person boat event). The competition lasts for three days. A total of 21 teams from Anhui, Fujian, Gansu, Guangdong and other provinces and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region compete for gold medals in 12 projects.

On the first day of the second stage of rowing, there will be preliminaries for all events. The weather was cool and there was light rain. The athletes went all out and fought bravely on the hazy Beizhijiang track, just like a new-style “Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains”.

Players in the game.Photo provided by the organizer

“I played well today. It’s basically the same as when I was training at ‘home’. I hope the participating athletes will work hard and achieve good results.” Hebei team member Zhang Kuo and teammate Dong Wenheng have just completed the preliminaries of the U19 men’s double sculls. Said that this kind of weather is very suitable for the competition, and there is not too much wind, so I have played to my own level. “Our double sculls score is about 7 minutes and 20 seconds. This score may not be good in China, but we will continue to work hard.” Zhang Kuo is 17 years old this year. He is full of confidence in the future. Work hard and strive to enter the national team in the future and win glory for the country.”

This game is the highest-level domestic rowing event before the Hangzhou Asian Games, and it is also the last national-level event held by Fuyang Water Sports Center. Since March 28, Fuyang Aquatic Center has successively held the Spring Championships of three water events, receiving nearly 10,000 spectators. The wonderful events and the beautiful scenery make Fuyang Aquatic Center and Beizhi River South Bank Park become popular check-in spots for surrounding citizens this spring. For this event, Fuyang Aquatic Center released 8,000 free places to watch the event, so that citizens and friends can enter the Asian Games venues and feel the atmosphere of the Asian Games.

Players in the game.Photo provided by the organizer In the auditorium, Fang Junping held up his camera and concentrated on taking pictures of the competition. “The competition in front of my house is so convenient, so I just want to come and take a picture. I have been here for the last competition, and I will continue to come in the next few days. I have made an appointment.” Fang Junping lives in Fuyang City, and photography is his hobby. He started after retirement. Photography has been around for six or seven years. He said that if he wanted to capture the mental outlook of the athletes during the competition, he needed to take a close-up shot of the lake, but this time the focal length of the lens he took was not enough, so he didn’t get a particularly satisfactory one. Even so, Fang Junping was still in a good mood. He said: “The environment of the Asian Games venues is great, and the atmosphere of the audience is very good!” See also France, 4-storey condominium collapses in the center of Marseille - Last Hour There are many local citizens of Fuyang in the viewing area, and many of them come from all over the country. Zhang Haitao came from Tianjin to watch the game. His son Zhang Bingkun represented the Tianjin team in the men’s four. In the preliminaries, he performed well and ranked second in the group. “The child was over 1.9 meters tall when he was 14 or 15 years old, and the physical education teacher recommended him to learn rowing.” Zhang Haitao said that rowing training is very hard. He only goes home during the Spring Festival all year round, and he trains at other times. Players in the game.Photo provided by the organizer “We will watch his games whenever we have time and cheer for him.” Zhang Haitao is the first time to visit Fuyang Aquatic Center. In his opinion, this venue is very grand and beautiful, and it is the best he has seen in recent years. of a venue. “I hope that my children and other athletes can perform here and perform wonderfully.” Han Xi, assistant director of competition technical operation of the Asian Games rowing competition team, introduced that the eight-person boat event of the adult group in this competition is a highlight because it has the largest number of people in the rowing competition and is also the fastest rowing event. Only by requiring the athletes on the boat to work together more can the boat sail on the water faster. The U19 group competition is also of great significance. See also Final Italy-Argentina in the joust of world football calendars “Through competitions, outstanding young athletes can be selected, encouraged to participate in international competitions, and to discover reserve forces for rowing events.” Han Xi said, “Fuyang Aquatic Center has accumulated a lot of experience through the Spring Championships, and the venue operation team is getting more and more handy in preparing for events. , The smooth holding of this national event will further strengthen our determination to successfully host the Asian Games.” “Please indicate the source”Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: