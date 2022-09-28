Luciano Spalletti and his Napoli will face the month leading up to the World Cup starting from first place both in the league and in their Champions League group. In Serie A, the calendar reserves a tough return to Maradona against Juric’s Turin, two difficult away matches, with Rome and Atalanta, and affordable home matches: Bologna, Sassuolo, Empoli and the surprising Udinese will arrive in Naples, with the uncomplicated away match of Cremona to complete the picture. In between, the Champions League: the double challenge to Ajax (first in Amsterdam and a week later in Naples) to mortgage the passage of the round, the home game against Rangers to make Anfield’s away match against Klopp’s Liverpool irrelevant.