502 remained out of the Morandi trial, about 220 will be part of the trial: as was foreseen, the panel of judges has heavily cut the number of civil parties who have asked to become a civil party in the trial on the Polcevera tragedy.

Surprisingly, however, the Committee of the relatives of the victims was admitted: it had been excluded in the preliminary stages as an entity established only after the tragedy, instead the college took a decision that was not in line with the jurisprudence.