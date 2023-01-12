From the blue coach a dig at Allegri: “I understand that it’s convenient for him to disguise himself as supporting actors, but it’s useless… Am I the best? Results count and he won more. I belong to another category of coaches”
The Tuscan derby has begun and Luciano Spalletti responds directly to the Juventus player: “I understand that it is convenient for Allegri to disguise himself as supporting actors. I see it pointless to wear a hat and a moustache: if you don’t win with those investments, it didn’t go well for Juve”.
The coach of the leaders Napoli then continues: “Am I the best? Results count and he has won more. So there is no comparison, I belong to another level of coaches”.
January 12, 2023 (change January 12, 2023 | 3:21 pm)
