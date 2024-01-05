Napoli on Dragusin, the negotiation with Genoa and Tottenham’s offer: the details

Mazzocchi first, Samardzic next. But there are still a few items on Napoli’s wish list, and the next one leads to a central defender. Natan, who is also injured and will be injured for several weeks, has not given the unit the same feeling of solidity as last season. He needs a profile of greater depth and De Laurentiis, in agreement with the management, has identified him in Radu Dragusin. Genoa is willing to sell him, but there is stiff competition to beat on the player. In fact, Tottenham has stepped forward decisively, ready to offer 30 million euros to the rossoblù and on the strength of a general agreement already reached in terms of salary. However, in the last few hours, the player’s agent Florin Manea has released some encouraging statements for the Azzurri, showing unequivocal signs of openness. The prosecutor will meet Genoa today to take stock of the situation.

last thrust

—

In the meantime, an offer is being prepared to be submitted in Castel Volturno. Dragusin’s valuation is around 30 million. Napoli is not willing to reach these figures with liquid funds and plans to insert some technical counterparts that Genoa would appreciate. The first is Ostigard, who knows the environment well, having spent the second part of the 2021-22 season in the Ligurian capital, on loan from Brighton. The second instead is Zanoli, who initially seemed destined to move on loan until the end of the championship and who could now be sold permanently. In this way, the amount of money to be paid to the rossoblù would be between 15 and 18 million. They are probably more than De Laurentiis would be willing to put on the table (10, at most 12) but the Romanian’s will – aware of being able to have a more significant role at Mazzarri’s disposal – could make the difference and positively direct a negotiation that has all the conditions to conclude favorably. In this sense, important developments are expected in the next few hours.