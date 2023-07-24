Home » Napoli-Spal 1-1, goal by Anguissa. Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia meet again in a friendly match
Napoli-Spal 1-1, goal by Anguissa. Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia meet again in a friendly match

Napoli-Spal 1-1, goal by Anguissa. Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia meet again in a friendly match

NAPLES-SPAL 1-1

63′ Pullet (S), 73′ Anguissa (N)


NAPOLI (4-3-3): Gollini (46′ Merit); Zanoli (46′ Di Lorenzo), Ostigard (46′ Rrahmani), Juan Jesus (46′ Obaretin), Mario Rui (35′ Olivera); Folorunsho (46′ Anguissa), Demme (46′ Lobotka; 89′ Saco), Zedadka (46′ Zielinski); Politano (46′ Raspadori), Simeone (46′ Osimhen), Elmas (46′ Kvaratskhelia). garlic Garcia

SPAL (4-3-3): Alfonso (60′ Galeotti); Dickmann, Peda (60′ Dumbravanu), Arena (60′ Breit), Tripaldelli (60′ Saiani); Parravicini (60′ Boccia), Murgia, Celia (46′ Maistro); Orfei (60′ Puletto), Antenucci (60′ Rabbi), D’Orazio (60′ Rao). All. Di Carlo

The journey towards the new season of the Napolichampion of Italy from the new branded course Rudy Garcia. After the first test won 6-1 against Anaune Val di Non, a team of excellence from Trentino, the Azzurri held back with the Spal newly relegated in Serie C. It ends 1-1 in the last round in Dimaro for Napoli who, compared to the first friendly, find many absent from last Thursday in the starting line-up and above all in the match in progress. Net of the result, Garcia’s team is growing, destined for pick up in Castel di Sangro where he will play four friendlies in pay per view on Sky Primafila: Saturday 29 July against Hatayspor, Wednesday 2 August against Girona, Sunday 6 against Augsburg and finally Friday 11 against Apollon Limassol.

Out of the starting eleven Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, present on the bench like the other big names Meret, Rrahmani, Di Lorenzo, Olivera, Lobotka, Anguissa, Zielinski and Raspadori. But compared to the Anaune, they see each other from the beginning Gollini, Ostigard, Juan Jesus (captain), Elmas and Simeone. Heavy rain in Dimaro and a good restart for the Azzurri in the 13th minute, when Mario Rui rewards the inclusion of Politano: left that does not frame the door. Folorunsho tries from a distance, Simeone instead he is stopped by Alfonso after Zanoli’s progression. Out after half an hour Mario Rui (muscle discomfort, Olivera in), sees Politano shooting again who kicks out in acrobatics. It was 0-0 at halftime.

The stars are seen again

After the interval Garcia’s revolutionwhich changes 10 players and inserts i very titular: from Meret in goal to Di Lorenzo and Rrahmani in defense, then the untouchable trio in the middle with Anguissa, Lobotka and Zielinski arriving in Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen and Raspadori in attack. In the 51st minute it was Jack who tried his luck (high finish), three minutes later it was Kvaratskhelia to break the crossbar on an assist from Osimhen. Still Raspadori kicks out a little, assault followed by numerous changes from Spal among which he immediately shines Philip Puletto: the striker born in 2004, number ’10’ of Spal Primavera, kicks directly from a free-kick from midfield and surprises Meret. Some forbidden hit cashed by Osimhen (who gets nervous with Breit), careful Galeotti on the usual Raspadori. Anguissa thinks about it, served by Zielinski and with the veil of Osimhen, to find the equalizer in the 73rd minute. Olivera misses the pass from dead ball developments, Meret forced to save on Saiani. And the result never changes.

