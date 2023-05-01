Home » Napoli wins the scudetto if… All the combinations
Scudetto party postponed. Napoli took the lead with Salernitana but were then reached 1-1 and could not celebrate the arithmetic of the third title in its history. But what is now missing for Spalletti’s team for certainty? And what game can he get to?

What does Napoli need (counting only on their own results)

Calculations in hand: Lazio lost to Inter and are at 61 points, at most they can reach 79. Juve, drawing in Bologna, went to 60, which means that – with 18 points available – they can reach at most 78 and therefore can no longer reach Spalletti’s team. Napoli is currently at 79 and, therefore, is only 1 point – relying only on its own strength – from the arithmetic certainty of the tricolor. The calculation just seen, as mentioned, only takes into consideration the results necessary for Spalletti’s team which, therefore, simply by drawing in Udine in the next midweek championship Thursday evening, she would be certain of the title.

If Lazio don’t win against Sassuolo…

Sarri’s team will play before Napoli, on Wednesday evening at home with Sassuolo: if Lazio do not score full points against the neroverdi, the title will arithmetically go to Napoli, even before taking the field. In fact, if Lazio didn’t beat Sassuolo, they could at most reach 77 points: 2 fewer than Napoli currently has, who would be champions of Italy on Wednesday night in front of the TV. Even before playing his match on Thursday in Udine.

