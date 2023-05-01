Home » one woman dead and another wounded
one woman dead and another wounded

Two women who were traveling on a motorcycle suffered a traffic accident, in which one of them died and another was seriously injured, in events recorded on Simón Bolívar avenue in Valledupar.

The fatal victim was María Fernanda Julio Rodríguez, 23 years old, who was lying on 43rd street avenue with 18D.

According to the National Police, the young woman was riding a motorcycle with GFB-43G license plates and collided head-on with a taxi whose driver left the scene.

Next to her was Enelbys Jaraba Mendoza, 38, injured with multiple injuries in different parts of the body and a head trauma. She is she was transferred to the High Complexity Clinic.

The women, apparently, minutes before had been conversing in a commercial establishment on Sunday morning.

The National Police reported that the accident occurred apparently because one of the women was driving the motorcycle while intoxicated or in the wrong way.

