Napoli wins the Scudetto if

Loading player

On Sunday, Napoli have the chance to win the Italian football championship, with six matches remaining: it would be the third Scudetto in its history, the first after 33 years. At the moment he has a 17-point lead over Lazio and 19 over Juventus, and to win the Scudetto he must hope that Lazio don’t win against Inter in Milan and in turn beat Salernitana at home.

Initially Napoli-Salernitana was scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but the municipality, prefecture and Serie A have decided to postpone it to Sunday afternoon at 15, immediately after Inter-Lazio, which instead takes place at 12:30.

The decision was made to concentrate plans and resources on Sunday, therefore in a single day and not two in a row, moreover on the May 1st holiday weekend when other events are planned and the city will be crowded with tourists.

Given the large advantage over the opponents, the victory of the Scudetto is now very close, and if it is not for this Sunday it could arrive by the end of next week. Regardless of the results of the other teams, in fact Napoli are only 5 points away from mathematical victory and it is highly probable that they will get them between Thursday 4 May, when they play in Udine, and Sunday 7 May, when they host Fiorentina at home.

– Read also: Naples is already celebrating and preparing to do it for a long time