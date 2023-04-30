Home » Napoli wins the Scudetto if
Sports

Napoli wins the Scudetto if

by admin
Napoli wins the Scudetto if

Loading player

On Sunday, Napoli have the chance to win the Italian football championship, with six matches remaining: it would be the third Scudetto in its history, the first after 33 years. At the moment he has a 17-point lead over Lazio and 19 over Juventus, and to win the Scudetto he must hope that Lazio don’t win against Inter in Milan and in turn beat Salernitana at home.

Initially Napoli-Salernitana was scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but the municipality, prefecture and Serie A have decided to postpone it to Sunday afternoon at 15, immediately after Inter-Lazio, which instead takes place at 12:30.

The decision was made to concentrate plans and resources on Sunday, therefore in a single day and not two in a row, moreover on the May 1st holiday weekend when other events are planned and the city will be crowded with tourists.

Given the large advantage over the opponents, the victory of the Scudetto is now very close, and if it is not for this Sunday it could arrive by the end of next week. Regardless of the results of the other teams, in fact Napoli are only 5 points away from mathematical victory and it is highly probable that they will get them between Thursday 4 May, when they play in Udine, and Sunday 7 May, when they host Fiorentina at home.

– Read also: Naples is already celebrating and preparing to do it for a long time

See also  Cross-country skiing, today the debut of Pellegrino and De Fabiani in the World Cup in Ruka

You may also like

Ja Morant: I have to make better decisions,...

SC Freiburg wins 1-0 at 1. FC Köln...

MotoGp Spain, Binder wins the sprint race ahead...

World Cup test: Victory in Slovakia: DEB selection...

Top game: SC Freiburg II annoys Dynamo Dresden

EuroVelo 1, cycling from the North Cape to...

VfB Stuttgart manages a 2-1 win against Gladbach...

Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù dominates the field of Tramec...

Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Perez wins sprint...

Harbor coach: All derbies are full of emotions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy