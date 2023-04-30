These are the 15 semifinalist accordion players in the Professional category of the Vallenato Festival

The Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation announced on Saturday night the 15 professional accordion players who made it to the semifinal of the 56 Vallenata Legend Festival.

This phase will take place starting at 8 am this Sunday at the Pedro Castro Monsalvo Fair Coliseum.

The accordion players ranked are: Javier Matta, Tuto Lopez, Romario Munive, Juan Guerra, Jaime Campillo, Omar Hernandez, Camilo Molina, Jesus Ocampo, Juan Payares, Jairo Piza, Anselmo Quezada, Enderson Rada, Ronal Torres, Nemer Tetay and Edgardo Bolaño.