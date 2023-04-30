Young people should master 4 key points in insurance application

Facing the era of low wages and skyrocketing prices, for young friends, every money must be carefully calculated and spent on the edge of the knife. How to use the income from part-time jobs and the first salary after entering the workplace is very important. Life insurance companies suggest that young people with limited budgets can actually start with the four key points of insurance, transfer life risks, and build a basic protection network.

According to the survey conducted by the credit industry, the young generation’s happiness feeling for the current overall life is only 6.5 points out of 10 out of 10, and the low-altitude flight has passed the edge. Among them, the reasons that affect the happiness of the young generation, and ” Low-wage environment” (26.6%) and “inflation and rising prices” (14.8%) accounted for the most. It can be seen from this that the ability of modern youths to survive under various economic pressures has become a major test.

The big data team of Global Life observed the claims of young policyholders aged 15 to 29 last year, and found that in addition to COVID-19, hospitalization claims (35,719 yuan) ranked first, followed by accidents such as car accidents, falls, and sports injuries. “Multiple injuries”, the average claim amount is 27,615 yuan; the third is “impacted teeth”, that is, teeth that are stuck and cannot grow out. The most common impacted teeth are mandibular wisdom teeth. , the average claim amount was 6,173 yuan.

Further, the Ministry of Labor released the “Survey on the Employment Status of Young Laborers Aged 15-29” and pointed out that there were a total of 2.078 million young people employed last year, with an average current salary of 34,019 yuan, which shows that young people who are in the stage of working hard in the workplace can bear relatively low risks , When illnesses or accidents come to your door, it may be difficult to cope with limited salary alone. Therefore, young people need to plan carefully and plan carefully. Global Life suggests that you can start with the four major insurance coverage points.

First point, accidental injury medical insurance is an indispensable policy for young people. Since young people have many opportunities to travel outside, the probability of accident risk is also high. Accidental medical insurance with low premiums and high protection features has become the preferred insurance for young people to pass on car accidents, falls, sports injuries, etc. accident risk.

The second point is that medical insurance should take into account the two major medical payment items of fixed payment type and out-of-pocket type. Among them, the fixed payment type enjoys fixed guarantees such as hospitalization days, surgical expenses, and hospital care, which can be used as compensation for salary losses during hospitalization and nursing expenses. Etc hidden costs. As for the out-of-pocket type, it enjoys out-of-pocket protection such as medical self-payment, and the insurance premium is approved and paid according to the actual expenditure amount within a limited amount, which can share part of the medical insurance and self-payment expenses, and can more effectively pass on the medical treatment process. Out-of-pocket items such as inpatient diagnosis and treatment or specific outpatient treatment.

The third key point is to prepare cancer insurance and major injury insurance. According to the “Statistical Results of Causes of Death in 2021” by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, cancer has ranked first among the top ten causes of death for 40 consecutive years. Once you get cancer, you need to prepare for a long-term war of resistance. However, with the advancement of medical technology, most new treatments are expensive. Global Life reminds that in addition to injury medical insurance, fixed-payment medical insurance, and out-of-pocket medical insurance, multiple payment cancer insurance and major injury insurance should be prepared to supplement the overall coverage when suffering from cancer or major injury for the first time. Pen payment to reduce the huge medical expenses required after illness, so that you can have better medical options and quality of life during the treatment period.

Key point four is to strengthen life insurance protection. Everyone will face the issue of the end of life. When unfortunately dies due to illness or accident, the death insurance will be able to leave your family members behind, pay for future living expenses, filial piety expenses, housing loans and other expenses, and prevent family members from falling into difficulties. In addition, for young people who still have enough money, Global Life recommends that they can choose interest rate variable life insurance with steady accumulation of assets or variable universal life insurance with high risk tolerance according to their own risk attributes, and start preparing for retirement planning in advance, taking into account protection And the dual needs of asset accumulation.

Taishin Life Insurance mentioned that most people under the age of 30 have just started their careers and have limited financial capacity. It is suggested that low premiums should be prioritized to build high protection as a principle. When you are not yet married, the focus is on protecting yourself so as not to burden your family, and you can get basic protection within the budget.

Take Taishin Life Insurance as an example. For one-year accident insurance or out-of-pocket medical products, etc., if you have spare capacity, you can insure a small amount of “cancer insurance” or “major injury insurance” to increase the protective net and ease the pressure on the economy; if you have already started If you want to finance your family or start a family, you can purchase term life insurance with a lower premium rate, and gradually create a comprehensive insurance plan for individuals and families, so that you and your family can feel more at ease.

