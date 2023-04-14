Narbonne, a team already in reconstruction

By plane from Carcassonne, the Centurions had an eventful journey on Thursday to join Roubaix and play this Friday evening (8 p.m.) match 3 of their quarter-final against Tourcoing (1-1). Between a delayed flight and traffic jams on arrival, the Aude club had to plan its training scheduled for the start of the evening. Without showering his optimism. “Performing outdoors all season long” (13 wins in 18 matches) according to its sporting director Michel Mandrou, Narbonne wants to stretch its course in the play-offs as much as possible before a hectic off-season.
As early as January, President Jérémie Ribourel announced his departure this summer. “There is wear, recognizes the one who took the reins of the club in 2010. I am 13 years of presidency with my wife (Alexandra, General Manager). I would have preferred to leave with a magnificent financial situation and complete success in the Arena (inaugurated in January 2020, 3,600 places) but the Covid and this year of energy crisis have cost us dearly. If I hadn’t had this victory in the Challenge Cup (C3) last season, I might have continued because I wanted at least a title here. »
“Some sponsors have approached me to form a team and set up a project”
The Narbonne leader also came out worn out from a summer of 2022 which saw the club demoted for financial reasons to the amateur division before saving his place in front of the CNOSF at the end of August. To avoid such a scenario, the Centurions have worked to reduce their debt – around 160,000 euros – before the passage in mid-May before the financial policeman (DNACG). A date after which Jérémie Ribourel should pass the torch.
“I have been at the club for 50 years. Some sponsors have approached me to form a team and set up a project which is being finalized », says Michel Mandrou, supported in particular by Bastien Anglade, a local business manager. The new team will have to start from an almost blank page on the ground.
All the staff are at the end of their contract. Some, like the young libero Luca Ramon (Tours, 22), already have a base. Narbonnais recruitment has not yet been able to start. It will not be led by Guillermo Falasca, who should head for Italy after five years on the Aude bench. But before leaving, the former sharp Spaniard and his players can match Narbonne’s best career in Ligue A: semi-finalist in 2013 and 2022. A final challenge for the club’s 60th birthday.