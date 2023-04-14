Narbonne, a team already in reconstruction

As early as January, President Jérémie Ribourel announced his departure this summer. “There is wear, recognizes the one who took the reins of the club in 2010. I am 13 years of presidency with my wife (Alexandra, General Manager). I would have preferred to leave with a magnificent financial situation and complete success in the Arena (inaugurated in January 2020, 3,600 places) but the Covid and this year of energy crisis have cost us dearly. If I hadn’t had this victory in the Challenge Cup (C3) last season, I might have continued because I wanted at least a title here. »