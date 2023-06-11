NASCAR Xfinity Series: DoorDash 250 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

Video Details

The DoorDash 250 was a very clean race. The race ended with only two cautions and a few spin-outs but no major wrecks. Kyle Larson came out blazing and got the clean sweep and won Stages 1 and 2. Larson was able to lead most of the race but as the race dwindled down, Aric Almirola was able to steal first place. Eric and Kyle battled things out with Larson trying his best to get the lead back, but in his effort to get the lead, he took a wide turn with eight laps to go and fell to third place with A. J. Allmendinger taking second place. Aric Almirola was able to hold off Allmendinger and Larson to capture the big upset win at the DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway.



5 HOURS AGO・NASCAR Xfinity Series・9:57