Mayon volcano in the Philippines active, thousands of people evacuated | Info

Thousands of people have been evacuated after the Mayon volcano in the Philippines started spewing ash and poisonous gases.

Izvor: YouTube, screenshot

Seismologists announced that in the past 24 hours at least one earthquake was registered due to the activity of the volcano.

The Philippine Civil Defense said more than 12,800 people had been moved to accommodation centers, mostly villagers from the base of the volcano.

Mayon is about 330 kilometers southeast of Manila and is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines.

Earthquakes and volcanic activity are common in the Philippines, which is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

There are 24 volcanoes in the Philippines.

(Srna)