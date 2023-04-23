Home » National Table Tennis Team locks up WTT Macau championship ahead of schedule_Guangming.com
Sports

National Table Tennis Team locks up WTT Macau championship ahead of schedule_Guangming.com

by admin
National Table Tennis Team locks up WTT Macau championship ahead of schedule_Guangming.com

Xinhua News Agency, Macau, April 22 (Reporters Li Hanfang and Liu Gang) The men’s and women’s singles semi-finals of the 2023 World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Championship Tournament Macau Station held on the 22nd. The Chinese team Wang Manyu and Chen Meng, Ma Long and Wang Chuqin succeeded Advancement, two singles finals will be launched between the Chinese team members.

On April 22, Wang Manyu served in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jinjia

The Chinese team had previously won the semi-finals of the women’s singles. In the women’s singles semi-final that night, Wang Manyu took the lead against teammate Wang Yidi. The defending champion Wang Manyu won three games in a row after losing a game at 7:11, and then Wang Yidi regained another game. Wang Manyu finally sealed the victory in the sixth game and entered the final with a big score of 4:2.

On April 22, Chen Meng served in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jinjia

The other semi-final of the women’s singles was between world No. 1 Sun Yingsha and Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Meng. The two sides entered a stalemate in the first game. Chen Meng took the lead at 16:14, and continued his state to go straight to three games, defeating Sun Yingsha with a big score of 4:0.

On April 22, Wang Chuqin celebrated scoring.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jinjia

In the men’s singles semi-finals, defending champion Wang Chuqin faced Tomokazu Zhangmoto of the Japanese team. Wang Chuqin changed his hard-fought situation in the quarter-finals, won four games in a row with great momentum, and successfully won the ticket to the finals.

See also  Inter, new stop for Lukaku: no Bayern, at risk against Juve

Wang Chuqin said after the game that he did not expect the score to be 4:0; after winning the first two rounds, the morale soared, which played an important role in winning.

On April 22, Malone celebrated at the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jinjia

The final match of the day was between veteran Malone and French teenager Alex Le Brun. After Ma Long took the next game with 11:8, Le Brun fought hard to catch up and get back a game. In the next game, Ma Long didn’t give his opponent a chance and won three games in a row with a big score of 4:1.

The men’s and women’s singles finals will be held on the 23rd.

[
责编：刘希尧 ]

You may also like

National wrestling master Wenzhou competes in a “wrestling”_Zhejiang...

HSV enjoys the derby victory – Walter and...

Brittle bones: what to eat to strengthen them

Third competitive win this season: Nuremberg slows down...

Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 – Advance...

Strong race: triathlete Haug wins confidently on Gran...

Sampdoria Spezia, Stankovic: ‘I love our fans. The...

Hansa Rostock ends the winless series against Greuther...

8-A-SIDE FOOTBALL: Umbro on the field with Francesco...

Liaoning Coastal Sports and Leisure Belt “Six Cities”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy