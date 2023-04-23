National Table Tennis Team locks up WTT Macau championship ahead of schedule_Guangming.com

Xinhua News Agency, Macau, April 22 (Reporters Li Hanfang and Liu Gang) The men’s and women’s singles semi-finals of the 2023 World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Championship Tournament Macau Station held on the 22nd. The Chinese team Wang Manyu and Chen Meng, Ma Long and Wang Chuqin succeeded Advancement, two singles finals will be launched between the Chinese team members.

On April 22, Wang Manyu served in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jinjia

The Chinese team had previously won the semi-finals of the women’s singles. In the women’s singles semi-final that night, Wang Manyu took the lead against teammate Wang Yidi. The defending champion Wang Manyu won three games in a row after losing a game at 7:11, and then Wang Yidi regained another game. Wang Manyu finally sealed the victory in the sixth game and entered the final with a big score of 4:2.

On April 22, Chen Meng served in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jinjia

The other semi-final of the women’s singles was between world No. 1 Sun Yingsha and Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Meng. The two sides entered a stalemate in the first game. Chen Meng took the lead at 16:14, and continued his state to go straight to three games, defeating Sun Yingsha with a big score of 4:0.

On April 22, Wang Chuqin celebrated scoring.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jinjia

In the men’s singles semi-finals, defending champion Wang Chuqin faced Tomokazu Zhangmoto of the Japanese team. Wang Chuqin changed his hard-fought situation in the quarter-finals, won four games in a row with great momentum, and successfully won the ticket to the finals.

Wang Chuqin said after the game that he did not expect the score to be 4:0; after winning the first two rounds, the morale soared, which played an important role in winning.

On April 22, Malone celebrated at the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jinjia

The final match of the day was between veteran Malone and French teenager Alex Le Brun. After Ma Long took the next game with 11:8, Le Brun fought hard to catch up and get back a game. In the next game, Ma Long didn’t give his opponent a chance and won three games in a row with a big score of 4:1.

The men’s and women’s singles finals will be held on the 23rd.

