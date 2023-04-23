Acer releases the newly designed Predator Orion X gaming desktop, with a 44.5-inch curved screen debut

Acer (Acer) launched a new design Predator Orion X gaming desktop at a recent press conference, with a volume of only 15.4 liters and a design inspired by the structure of a space capsule. In addition, Acer’s new Nitro XZ452CU V and Predator X34 V gaming monitors will also be included in its curved monitor series.

Predator Orion X Gaming Desktop

Predator Orion X is equipped with the 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900KS processor, equipped with 24 cores, 32 execution threads and 150W TDP, and adopts a new performance hybrid architecture to achieve a record-breaking 6Ghz powerful processor performance. Through the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, it can be configured with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 24GB G6X memory, bringing the ultimate excellent experience to gamers and creators. The cooling module loads the GPU and various gaming components with top performance in the limited space of the Predator Orion X.

The Predator Orion X features a space capsule structure design, the casing weighs only 9 kg, and the space configuration is divided into three “special cabins”, so that the interior can have greater customization freedom and comprehensive performance. Compartment 1 is specially designed for CPU, PSU and SSD; Compartment 2 is equipped with VGA and dual 2.5” SATA HDD slot setup; Compartment 3 is equipped with 240mm CPU liquid cooling radiator to ensure the stable operation of powerful internal components ;In addition, the metal side panels that protect important areas can be disassembled only by using the front design spring lock, and can be easily upgraded at any time. There is also a rotatable mechanical arm on the top of the case that can be used as a headphone holder.

Predator Orion X is equipped with up to 32GB DDR5-5600 memory, two M.2 SSDs and one NVMe M.2 SSD hot-swappable hard drive bay for capacity expansion. The new DIY gaming desk provides fast and smooth network connection through both Intel Killer E3100G and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX211, and has ample ports, including two front USB 3.2 Gen1 (one Type-C with one Type-A), one microphone and combo jack, and one USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C port, three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, two USB 2.0 and one RJ45 port on the rear.

Predator Orion X is equipped with PredatorSense 4.0 system performance application, gamers can monitor the overclocking performance of the system, use the intuitive personalized interface, customize RGB lighting effects, and maximize the true potential of the system.

Nitro XZ452CU V Gaming Monitor

Whether for leisure or professional players, gamers can enjoy an incomparably excellent visual experience from the wide 44.5-inch screen and 1500R curved surface of the Nitro XZ452CU V gaming monitor. Give. Nitro XZ452CU V also supports a fast 165Hz screen refresh rate, and is equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to avoid broken images and reduce pauses, allowing players to fight hard in the game and provide a more upgraded user experience.

When players are immersed in the vast game world, they can feel the stunning colors and image details of 90% DCI-P3 and VESA DisplayHDR 400 levels. Nitro XZ452CU V is equipped with BlueLightShield Pro blue light shield, flicker-free screen technology, Low Dimming low-dimming technology and ComfyView anti-glare technology, and has obtained Eyesafe 2.0 certification, so that serious gamers can comfortably play in their favorite games for hours , and the Ergostand bracket allows users to adjust the screen angle according to personal preference.

Plus, with 3-in-1 USB Type-C ports, one cable can handle monitor connection, data transfer and device charging, RJ45 port can be used for secure wired connection, and USB-B can be used as a built-in KVM switch Converter, the conversion is calm and seamless.

Predator X34 V Gaming Monitor

The Predator X34 V display is a reliable device that can meet the daily needs of professional gamers. It supports OLED UWQHD (3440×1440) resolution, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 level, and 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. The color and vivid picture are also equipped with 1800R curved surface and 21:9 screen ratio, providing players with a wide-area viewing angle that dazzles players.

The brand-new 34-inch gaming monitor has an astonishing 175Hz screen refresh rate and 0.1 millisecond (GTG) response time, which ensures that the game process is smooth and has no broken images, and there is almost no afterimage, making the game scene as vivid as the real world. Players can use AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) to enjoy the ultimate picture-free experience and maintain a smooth effect at the critical moment when milliseconds matter.

Predator X34 V is also equipped with a series of eye protection technologies, including BlueLightShield Pro blue light shield, flicker-free screen technology, Low Dimming low-dimming technology and ComfyView anti-glare technology, as well as Eyesafe 2.0 certification, so that players can also play for a long time without interruption. Can keep eyes comfortable.