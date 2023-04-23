Heating exchange: exceptions planned for hospitals

Status: 04/23/2023 02:20 a.m

According to the plans of the federal government, from 2024 newly installed heating systems should be operated with at least 65 percent renewable energy. Health Minister Lauterbach is now making it clear: There should be exceptions for clinics.

According to Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, the planned ban on oil and gas heating should include generous exemptions for hospitals, care and rehabilitation facilities. “We will not allow rising energy and heating costs to endanger the existence of hospitals,” said the SPD politician to “Bild am Sonntag”.

The state guarantees services of general interest and this also includes compensating for deficits. In concrete terms, it should be possible for the institutions mentioned to apply for the installation of a new gas heating system even after the law has come into force if the investments represent a disproportionate burden for the health facilities and the continuation of operations is jeopardized.

An additional 2.5 billion euros as compensation

The replacement obligation would then be suspended. In addition, according to Lauterbach, the facilities are to be provided with an additional 2.5 billion euros to compensate for increased indirect energy costs – for example for higher costs for laundries.

This week, the Federal Cabinet approved the draft law for the conversion of heating systems to renewable energies. From next year, all newly installed heating systems should be operated with at least 65 percent renewable energy. The regulations are flanked by exceptions, transitional regulations and funding opportunities to avoid social hardship.