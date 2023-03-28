Status: 03/28/2023 4:36 p.m

As the mother of twins, Almuth Schult opened many doors in football. A few months before the World Cup, a national player returns to the DFB selection, who also has youngsters.

Melanie Leupolz returns to the squad of the German national soccer team just six months after the birth of her son. The 28-year-old midfielder from Chelsea is part of the 29-man squad for the European Vice-Champions for the international matches against the Netherlands on April 7 (8 p.m./live stream on sportstudio.de) in Sittard and against Brazil on April 11 (6 p.m.). /ARD/both games also in the live ticker at sportschau.de) in Nuremberg.

“I would like to go one step further and show women that it is possible to combine career and family – of course always with the right support” Leupolz said in an interview on Tuesday on the DFB website.

“Very fast and well recovered”

“My body recovered very quickly and well. I’m a little surprised myself that it worked so quickly.” Leupolz continued. “Most recently in the Champions League at Olympique Lyon I was back on the pitch for 90 minutes.” It was very important that she did a lot of sport until shortly before the birth – always in consultation with the doctors.

“I’m delighted that Melanie Leupolz is returning to our national team after her pregnancy. She worked hard for this and therefore really deserves this nomination.” , said national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. Leupolz made her comeback in England in January. The former Bundesliga player for SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich played her last of 75 international matches in November 2021 against Portugal.

Almuth Schult is pregnant again

“It’s just great that it worked so quickly.” said Leupolz. The acceptance of her child at Chelsea “Absolutely there. Of course the clubs need certain resources to support the players.” At the EM 2022 in England, substitute goalkeeper Almuth Schult was there as the mother of twins. The former Wolfsburg woman is now pregnant again.