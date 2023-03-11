Status: 08.03.2023 9:48 p.m

Despite Manuel Neuer’s serious injury, national coach Hansi Flick expects the national goalkeeper to return to his former strengths.

“Manu knows that we also have a performance principle, of course, but he has enormous qualities. I’m convinced that he can reach this level again,” said Flick at DAZN before FC Bayern’s round of 16 second leg in the Champions League Paris Saint Germain.

Neuer was seriously injured in a skiing accident before Christmas. The 36-year-old will be out at least until the end of the season after breaking his lower leg. “Now the main focus is his health, that he comes back, that he brings quality back to the pitch,” said Flick (58).

No understanding for Neuer discussion

Most recently, the national coach had indicated that in the absence of regular goalkeeper, new substitute Marc-André ter Stegen from FC Barcelona would be number one in the national team. He “cannot understand” the public discussions about the quality of Neuer, emphasized Flick. “Manu has been one of the best goalkeepers I’ve known in Konstanz for the last ten years.”

The DFB team will play the next two international matches on March 25 in Mainz against Peru and three days later in Cologne against Belgium. Since the German national team does not take part in the qualification as the home team, only test matches are on the program until the European Championships in summer 2024.