National team: “There were half chances. The last greed is missing”

The German national team continues to search for their form. After the 3: 3 against Ukraine, the team, which was almost completely reformed by national coach Flick, loses in Poland. There were hardly any rays of hope and many unanswered questions.

Nnext EM test, next setback. Twelve months before the home tournament, the very insecure German national team of Hansi Flick was not able to free itself from the low spirits in the second of three friendlies. The national coach, who almost set up a completely new team in the 0: 1 (0: 1) on Friday evening in Warsaw against a conservative Polish selection, is awaiting further days with clear criticism.

In the final test before the summer break on Tuesday in Gelsenkirchen against Colombia, the national team urgently needs a sense of achievement after three games in a row without a win. “There were half chances. But the last greed is missing, the last pass – and then you lose a game like that again,” said defender Antonio Rüdiger after the final whistle

Four days after the sobering 3-3 draw against Ukraine, the DFB selection appeared to be more stable and, at the beginning of the second half, also more offensively imaginative. The defense around the chain of three, which Flick declared a mandatory experiment, remained vulnerable in front of 57,098 spectators. The goal by Jakub Kiwior (31) came from a corner, the Polish star Robert Lewandowski only played in the first half. DFB captain Joshua Kimmich hit the crossbar shortly after the restart (48′).

The long-time Bundesliga goalscorer Lewandowski was warmly hugged by the German players in the dressing room, but the friendship ended when the whistle kicked off. The two-time world footballer was in good hands with the German three-man defence, in which Malick Thiaw made a convincing international debut in the center of AC Milan and had a great chance to equalize in the 78th minute, until he was substituted.

The German offensive lacks momentum

After the three goals conceded in the 1000th international match against Ukraine, which was not ready for the European Championship, the almost completely newly formed DFB defense showed weaknesses again in the deficit. After a corner, defender Kiwior clearly beat Thilo Kehrer in an aerial duel, after the header touched down the ball flew over goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen into the goal. In the following standard situations, the German team revealed further coordination problems.

also read

But there was also a lack of momentum on the offensive. With Kai Havertz, who was able to prove himself from the start after his strong performance after being substituted on against Ukraine, there was a lot of idleness in attack. Significant: Two long-range shots by Kehrer (23′) and Havertz (29′) were the best chances in the first half.

Poland’s Jakub Blaszczykowski left the field after just 16 minutes – but that was a gesture of the utmost respect. The former Dortmund player was substituted after 16 minutes, to great applause and loud chants, in accordance with his long-standing shirt number. In his 109th and last international match, the 37-year-old almost made it a dream come true. But in the running duel against Thiaw, Blaszczykowski was too slow and therefore couldn’t get a shot on goal (13′).

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

In addition to Thiaw and Havertz, Flick had nominated seven other new starting eleven players and justified the large rotation with wanting to “try something out” against Poland and also at the end of the season against Colombia. Champions League winner Ilkay Gündogan from Manchester City was rested again. Gündogan’s ideas would certainly have done the German game good. The youngsters Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz showed good approaches in building up the game, but the Flick team could hardly combine into the penalty area. ARD expert Bastian Schweinsteiger criticized during the half-time break: “There is a lack of creativity in the game forward, you can see a bit of a lack of ideas.”

See also Basketball Euroleague, Milan-Real Chacho returns and finds Pangos also read Aging healthy through fasting

Flick should have found similar words in the dressing room, because the DFB selection was much more determined after the change of sides. Substituting Champions League finalist Robin Gosens, who quickly made it 1-1 (48′), paid off. And Kimmich was not only much more active because of his crossbar shot.

The Poles, who defended cleverly for a long time and for whom the European Championship qualifier next Tuesday in Moldova is much more important, now came under more pressure. Referee Orel Grinfeld rightly took back a hand penalty whistled against the hosts (56′). In the final phase, the DFB selection failed several times due to the strong Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

“We had hoped that we could celebrate a sense of achievement, which is essential for me personally, for the whole team and for the whole country so that we can get into a spirit of optimism,” said Champions League finalist Robin Gosens from Inter Milan was substituted on in the second half.