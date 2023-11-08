National Track Cycling Team Takes On Winter Training for Paris Olympics

National Track Cycling Team Kicks Off Winter Training

The national track cycling team is gearing up for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games with an intense winter training regimen. On November 3, the State Sports General Administration held a mobilization meeting in Beijing to discuss preparations for the Paris Olympics. This meeting focused on studying Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions and important instructions on sports. Following this meeting, the Chinese Cycling Association launched a series of educational activities on ideals and beliefs in order to motivate the athletes and coaches for their preparations for the Paris Olympics.

The short-term winter training mobilization meeting of the National Track Cycling Team in Wuzhishan, Hainan was held on November 7. All athletes, coaches, and staff of the team attended the meeting, with a focus on “chasing dreams, facing up to difficulties, fighting tenaciously, breaking through ourselves, and striving to complete the glorious mission of the Paris Olympics.”

The training will last until November 18 in Hainan before being transferred to Guangzhou for special training until February. This winter training is deemed critical for the preparation of the Paris Olympics. Cui Dalin, Chairman of the Chinese Cycling Association, emphasized the importance of this period, with only 262 days left until the Paris Olympics. The team is determined to achieve new accomplishments in the upcoming Olympic Games.

During the meeting, inspirational stories of athletes such as mountain biker Li Hongfeng, road cyclist Su Haoyu, and freestyle BMX athlete Sun Sibei were highlighted to encourage everyone to boldly pursue their dreams and strive for success. The team has been urged to embody the spirit of determination and ambition in seizing the final stage of preparation for the Paris Olympics.

The conference also stressed the need for the team to advance despite difficulties and to constantly challenge their mental and physical limits. The team was inspired by the Chinese mountaineering team’s feat of climbing Mount Everest from the north slope for the first time in human history, as well as the advanced deeds of China‘s first world gymnastics champion, Li Yuejiu, and freestyle BMX athlete, Deng Yawen.

Cui Dalin emphasized the importance of problem orientation and goal orientation for the winter training work. Athletes are expected to enhance their self-discipline and dare to break through and challenge themselves. Coaches are encouraged to make breakthroughs and innovations in training methods, while the scientific research team is tasked with ensuring service and improving the overall preparation effectiveness of the cycling event. All members of the national track cycling team were called on to unite, concentrate their energy, and work towards the goal of winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics with full enthusiasm, a tenacious fighting spirit, and perseverance to defy difficulties. With such dedication and determination, the national track cycling team is well on its way to making a strong impression at the Paris Olympics.

