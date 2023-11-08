Home » Kim Jae Hwan to Cover Yutaka Ozaki’s Classic Song “I Love You”
Kim Jae Hwan to Cover Late Japanese Singer Yutaka Ozaki’s Classic Song “I Love You”

Beijing, November 8, 2023 – Korean singer Kim Jae Hwan has announced that he will cover the classic song “I Love You” by the late Japanese singer Yutaka Ozaki. The news was confirmed through a teaser poster released on SNS today.

The late Yutaka Ozaki’s “I Love You” is a timeless classic that has been covered by many artists, including Korean singer Position in 2000. Now, Kim Jae Hwan is set to put his own spin on the beloved track, with the cover scheduled to be released on major music websites at 6 pm on the 11th.

Fans of Kim Jae Hwan and music enthusiasts alike can look forward to hearing his interpretation of “I Love You”, as he pays homage to the late Japanese singer. Stay tuned for the release of Kim Jae Hwan’s cover and experience the magic of this timeless song once again.

