Friendly luxury match in Genoa for the girls of coach Bartolini. Seleçao, ninth in the Fifa ranking, won 1-0 with a goal from Adriana at the start of the second half

We needed a company, because on the other side there was Brazil, capable of winning the last nine games played by scoring 33 goals and conceding only three. And also because Italy lacked practically all the defense (out Sara Gama, Di Guglielmo and Bartoli) as well as Linari and Bonansea. A dream evening was needed in the first luxury friendly that will bring the national team to the World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand, but in front of the 5000 fans of Marassi – where the Italians returned 17 years after the last time – it ends with a ko of measurement. The goal was decisive in Adriana’s recovery, with the most dangerous South Americans throughout the game.

However, there will be other tests against top-level big players for Milena Bartolini’s girls, who want to get to the next big tournament in the best possible way after the disappointments of the last European. In the meantime, however, Brazil is celebrating, led by a legend on the bench, that is Pia Sundhage who with the United States won two Olympic golds in 2008 and 2012.

giuliani protagonist — Italy begins with personality, managing the ball without being able to find many spaces. The protagonist of the first half is Laura Giuliani, who saves her result with her saves, but also gives some thrills. The Milan goalkeeper overcame on 17 ‘, when with a remarkable reflex he raised Geyse’s close-range header over the crossbar. But then, in the 28th minute, an empty exit almost favored Kerolin, whose attempt was imprecise with the ball slowly rolling out. The blues show up in the 31 ‘with Valentina Giacinti, who wastes a golden opportunity: the Roma striker finds the ball at his feet after a mistake by the Brazilian defense, but face to face with Leticia is hypnotized by the Brazilian goalkeeper, who rejects the foot threat. See also Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan won the silver medal in synchronized swimming free choice for two persons. Huang Xuechen's mother: Give her perfect score

Decide Adriana — The goal that decides the match arrives at the beginning of the second half. Minute 48, the blue defense fails to wipe away a loose ball in the middle of the penalty area and Adriana, faster than all of them to throw herself on the ball, passes Durante (entering the interval instead of Giuliani) with a precise shot. half height. Italy drops physically and Brazil no longer loses control of the game. At 70 ‘Kerolin forces Durante to a great save with a shot from distance, while at 75’ it is Tainara who touches the doubling of the head: “We weren’t determined in attack, but we played bravely against a very strong team. only by challenging the greatest “, the words of the coach Milena Bartolini at the end of the game.

