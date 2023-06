The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that the final long-form version of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) has been completed and signed. The terms of the new CBA were previously stated in short form. The seven-year CBA will go into effect July 1, 2023 and run through the 2029-30 season.

A copy of the CBA is available at NBA.com/official e NBPA.com. It’s about a document of 676 pages.

Here is a version that summarizes the main changes.

