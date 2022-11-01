The Nets have given the welcome to the former play after a start with only two wins in the first 7 games. In the summer Durant had publicly asked for his head and that of the GM. Interest for the coach suspended by the Celtics for the whole season
The Brooklyn Nets have sacked coach Steve Nash. The decision comes after a start to the season below expectations, with only two victories (one arrives, however, in the night at Indiana’s home) in the first 7 games, and the usual controversies around Kyrie Irving, in recent days at the center of a controversy after having posted an anti-Semitic movie poster on Twitter.
The Canadian had led the Nets for two seasons, reaching the conference semifinal in 2021 and being eliminated in the first round by the Celtics in the final playoffs. In the summer Kevin Durant had publicly requested the head of head coach and gm. At the moment, deputy Jacque Vaughn will lead the Nets, but there seems to be an interest in Ime Udoka, the Celtics coach suspended for the whole season by the green-and-whites for having had an affair with an employee.
full service soon
November 1st – 6:21 pm
© breaking latest news