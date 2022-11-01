Home Sports Nba: Brooklyn Nets sack coach Nash. Udoka coming?
Sports

Nba: Brooklyn Nets sack coach Nash. Udoka coming?

by admin
Nba: Brooklyn Nets sack coach Nash. Udoka coming?

The Nets have given the welcome to the former play after a start with only two wins in the first 7 games. In the summer Durant had publicly asked for his head and that of the GM. Interest for the coach suspended by the Celtics for the whole season

The Brooklyn Nets have sacked coach Steve Nash. The decision comes after a start to the season below expectations, with only two victories (one arrives, however, in the night at Indiana’s home) in the first 7 games, and the usual controversies around Kyrie Irving, in recent days at the center of a controversy after having posted an anti-Semitic movie poster on Twitter.

The Canadian had led the Nets for two seasons, reaching the conference semifinal in 2021 and being eliminated in the first round by the Celtics in the final playoffs. In the summer Kevin Durant had publicly requested the head of head coach and gm. At the moment, deputy Jacque Vaughn will lead the Nets, but there seems to be an interest in Ime Udoka, the Celtics coach suspended for the whole season by the green-and-whites for having had an affair with an employee.

full service soon

November 1st – 6:21 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Barrett 27 points, Quickley scored 20+10+10, the Knicks beat the Magic away from home – yqqlm

You may also like

Volpato and the others, a trip to the...

Youth League, Bayern Monaco-Inter 2-0: goals at Hepburn...

Inter-Sampdoria, the letter from the vip fans: “Those...

Ukraine demands to kick Iran out of World...

Diabolik turns sixty. And with him Eva Kant,...

Photos: Medvedev won the 15th career crown at...

Stadiums, the Appiani of Padua: from Nereo Rocco...

F1 Binotto: “Ferrari not inferior to Mercedes, Mexico...

Bayern-Inter: Inter fans in Munich in 5 thousand,...

Banchero in the open, assisting Italy in basketball:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy