The Brooklyn Nets have sacked coach Steve Nash. The decision comes after a start to the season below expectations, with only two victories (one arrives, however, in the night at Indiana’s home) in the first 7 games, and the usual controversies around Kyrie Irving, in recent days at the center of a controversy after having posted an anti-Semitic movie poster on Twitter.

The Canadian had led the Nets for two seasons, reaching the conference semifinal in 2021 and being eliminated in the first round by the Celtics in the final playoffs. In the summer Kevin Durant had publicly requested the head of head coach and gm. At the moment, deputy Jacque Vaughn will lead the Nets, but there seems to be an interest in Ime Udoka, the Celtics coach suspended for the whole season by the green-and-whites for having had an affair with an employee.