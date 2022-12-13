original title:

NBA Composite: Pelicans beat Sun Lakers in overtime and beat Pistons to stop three-game losing streak

Xinhua News Agency, Washington, December 11th. The 2022-2023 NBA regular season will play 7 more games on the 11th. After defeating the Phoenix Suns in the previous game, the New Orleans Pelicans won again with 129:124 in overtime The opponent ushered in a 7-game winning streak; the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 124:117, ending their three-game losing streak.

The Pelicans have been in good shape recently, ranking first in the Western Conference after a wave of winning streaks. Before the game, the Suns had suffered a 3-game losing streak, and the team was in a low period. Neither Booker nor Ingram played in this game.

In the first quarter of the game, Ayton and Bridges cooperated internally and externally to help the Suns take the initiative and establish a 7-point lead. However, the fiery Williams scored 15 points at halftime and teamed up with McCollum to help the Pelicans continue to narrow the gap.

After changing sides and fighting again, the Pelicans scored 41 points in a single quarter, leading by 15 points at one point. At the critical moment of the last quarter, the Suns relied on Paul’s mid-range shot to tie the score, and the two sides tied at 117 and entered overtime.

In overtime, McCollum led the team to take the lead in consecutive mid-range shots. Paul left the field with six fouls at critical moments. In the end, the Pelicans won the Suns in overtime, winning 7 consecutive victories and sending their opponents 4 consecutive losses.

In another game, the Lakers took the lead inside and outside, taking a double-digit lead with 61:49 after halftime. In the third quarter, Bogdanovic felt hot from the outside, leading the Pistons to bloom more points and set off a counterattack climax. At the critical moment of the final quarter, James of the Lakers assisted Reeves to hit a three-pointer after being double-teamed, completely “killing” the game.

In the whole game, James and Davis scored 35 and 34 points respectively, and Bogdanovic scored a game-high 38 points.

In other games of the day, the New York Knicks beat the Sacramento Kings 112:99, the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111:99, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 131:113, and the Chicago Bulls lost to the Atlanta Hawks 122:123 in overtime. The Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 97:92.