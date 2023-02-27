9
Sensational play by Trae Young, who decides the game against the Brooklyn Nets by scoring on the siren with control of the action as an absolute phenomenon. The Atlanta Hawks star had the lucidity to fake the shot to make Mikal Bridges jump and then depositing the shot from mid-range before the final buzzer of the match, capping off a 34-point performance in the best possible way
