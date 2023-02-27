District administration gave a talk on the sexual and reproductive rights of women, contemplated in the Judgment C055 of 2022 of the Constitutional Court and Resolution 051 of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection. The socialization was in charge of Sandra Mazo, representative of the Catholic organization for the Right to Decide, who recounted the struggles of women to defend their rights.

This initiative was worked by the Secretariat for Women and Gender Equity in articulation with the Alcaldia of Santa Marta y civil society organizations such as; Peace Alliance.

Between men and women, they attended the information session by the Secretariat for Women, the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta and organizations.

“It is valuable information that we were needing because we have a whole accumulation of struggles in defense of women’s rights and these lessons were significant to continue in this transfer. We reiterate all our disposition so that the resolution is implemented from the institutions and the sentence becomes a reality, ”she mentioned, Carlina Sánchez, Secretary of Women and Gender Equity of Santa Marta.

It should be mentioned that in the year 2022, the District in the company of the ‘EPS’ Health, opened the first Unit of Sexual and Reproductive Health of Santa Marta, to guarantee the promotion of these rights and adequate attention with a gender approach.

