Atomic Heart: The Soviet version of BioShock intelligent mutiny fighting AI robots｜From the end of February 2023, there are many super-powerful masterpieces in the game industry. If you like to play FPS, you also have a choice. The just-launched “Atomic Hearts” is a masterpiece that fans of shooting games can’t miss.



“Soviet version of BioShock” intelligent mutiny war against AI robots and biochemical humans

Players who don’t know much about “Atomic Heart” can simply understand it as “Soviet version of BioShock”: the game is a first-person shooter game with superpowers (skills) set in the plot, but the game stage is not BioShock’s underwater city, but An alternate future dystopian sci-fi version of the USSR.

The background of the game is the fictional Soviet Union during the Cold War in the 1950s. This Soviet Union has scientific and mechanical technology far ahead of the times, and has developed AI and robots that can be widely used in life and even in the military. The player plays the role of the soldier “Major P-3” to visit the city. The initial scene is beautiful and the world is beautiful and harmonious; but soon there is an anti-climax and the plot turns sharply. The AI ​​robot suddenly rebelled and slaughtered the city. The protagonist P-3 had no choice but to be ordered to find out who was behind the “smart mutiny” together with the smart glove “Charles”.

What Atomic Heart and Bioshock have in common is that they have a very punk feeling.

Click to enlarge more Atomic Heart game pictures:



Desperately addictive dialogues with mechanical twins and smart refrigerators became popular on the Internet

Not only in terms of style, but the gameplay of the game is also a bit like “BioShock”. Players need to solve various organs and puzzles in the level to reach the designated location or complete specific goals. During the period, they will encounter various AI robots; In addition, players also need to use various melee weapons such as axes to kill enemies.

Both the player’s skills and the weapons used can be enhanced

The features of the game are not only the punk-inspired Soviet-style art of the Cold War era, but also the death-sipping dialogue. For example, although the protagonist’s smart glove is the player’s loyal comrade-in-arms, he will often fight with the player. In addition, the mechanical twins that are very popular on the Internet recently, and the smart refrigerator that “drives” like an old driver with dialogues are also extremely tricky. Players who like to watch such “sick” dialogues will definitely enjoy it. .

It’s this refrigerator that’s driving like crazy…

The performance of the PC version is good, so you can rest assured to play the Steam version

In the past one or two years, many games that have received good reviews on consoles have not received good reviews on their Steam versions; and the main reason is not that the games themselves are not fun, but that the performance of the computer versions is poor, even with higher specifications. If you play on a computer, there will also be problems such as lag, frame drop, and screen burst. For example, the recent Wild Hearts is a good example. The PS5 version has excellent media and player ratings, but it has only mixed reviews on Steam.

Fortunately, “Atomic Hearts” does not have this problem. It has high image quality and excellent performance at the same time. In terms of FPS games, the hardware requirements of the game are not high. The official recommendation is that 1080p 60fps high image quality requires only GF GTX 1080 and Core i5-7600K or above is fine. Some players also reported that they only need an Nvidia 2070 graphics card, and the average frame rate in DLSS 2.0 quality mode can be maintained above 70, and it can even stabilize 144FPS indoors.

If you like FPS games with plots like Bioshock, Titanfall, and Half-life, or you like dystopia, cyberpunk, science fiction and other themes, “Atomic Heart” will be the best choice in the near future. The game is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC and Steam.