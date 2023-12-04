NBA fines Nikola Jokic $2,000

The NBA fined Nikola Jokic $2,000 for flopping. The decision came in the last few hours.

The decision refers to a contact with Domantas Sabonis during the fourth quarter of the match against the Kings.

DEN’s Nikola Jokic was assessed a postgame Flopping fine of $2,000 upon league office review for on Dec. 2 vs. SAC. — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 3, 2023

