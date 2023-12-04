Home » NBA fines Nikola Jokic $2,000
Sports

NBA fines Nikola Jokic $2,000

by admin
NBA fines Nikola Jokic $2,000

The NBA fined Nikola Jokic $2,000 for flopping. The decision came in the last few hours.

The decision refers to a contact with Domantas Sabonis during the fourth quarter of the match against the Kings.

See also  The Fazzini bicycle kick that drove the fans crazy (and delivered the Beach Soccer championship to Viareggio) - Corriere TV

You may also like

CBA Comprehensive: Guangdong beats Jilin and Liaoning for...

Liverpool with Jürgen Klopp versus City with Pep...

Bello and his people stole the show with...

Nina Derwael in the Gymnastics World Cup in...

NBA’s Top 10 Plays of the Night |...

Play beautiful football and become a club close...

Bundesliga Radio live: Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Wolfsburg

Strama & Co., Dazn becomes Bologna Channel. What...

Blue Bay Golf Masters: Three people tied for...

Leipzig is maintaining the pressure on fourth place...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy