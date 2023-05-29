NBA investigates referee’s fake Twitter account

With nineteen seasons and more than a thousand NBA matches on the clock, Lewis is an experienced referee, who has participated in several NBA Finals (in 2019, 2020 and 2021). Several players reacted on the twitter network, including Patrick Beverley, sanctioned this year for a technical foul by Lewis, during a match against Boston. The Lakers player had gone to get a photographer’s camera to show the referee a non-whistling foul on LeBron James.