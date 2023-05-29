Michelle Hunziker, beauty tips for her fans go viral: never revealed before

Her beauty has remained intact over the years: now Michelle Hunziker also enjoys giving her fans beauty tips

A successful career for the showgirl and TV presenter, who also became famous for her marriage to the famous Italian singer-songwriter, Eros Ramazzotti. Then came her breakup with numerous twists in her love life, thinking above all of her numerous work commitments.

In 1994 came his debut on the small screen within the historic Canale 5 program Buona Domenica as a competitor of Miss Buona Domenica. Subsequently she moved on to hosting Colpo di Fulton on Italia1, always enjoying incredible popularity. In Italy you have been the protagonist at the helm of numerous programs such as Zelig, Scherzi a parte, Paperissima and Striscia la Notizia.

Michelle Hunziker, everything you need to know: the showgirl’s message

At the age of 46, she continues to ooze beauty from every pore, also becoming very active on social media. Many sensual selfies for the Swiss-born showgirl who has achieved undisputed popularity in Italy.

So her TikTok video with beauty tips went viral listing the four mistakes she would never make again: “I made them when I was a little girl. I am a daughter of the eighties and we wanted to be tanned at all costs. The skin thanks you and now you are protecting yourself compared to the past”. Then she added: “I used to wear improbable creams to burn myself. The other thing I did, since I had no chance to lighten my hair because I was poor: everyone told me that with chamomile tea and lemon, my hair, especially like me, which had an ash base, they would lighten. In fact, I absolutely burned myself.”

He later spoke about his eyebrows: “Do you see them? This is microblading, because at the age of 17 when I arrived in Milan, entered a fashion agency, an ordinary booker told me: ‘Your eyebrows are too big, come here and I’ll have them pulled out’. They made me do two threads and they never grew again. For this, be careful“. Finally, she wanted to give some important advice to girls who are putting on make-up for the first time: “The choice of foundation will be fundamental, because if you use one that is too dark, you can see the gap. I swear that Barenghi will come to arrest you”.

