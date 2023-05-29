Home » China: criticism of Japan for chip export restrictions
China: criticism of Japan for chip export restrictions

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has urged Japan to end export controls on chips, calling them a “wrong” that “seriously violates” international economic and trade rules.

In January, Japan, along with the Netherlands, agreed to comply with US export controls by limiting the sale of some semiconductor manufacturing tools to China and imposing export restrictions on 23 types of chip-making equipment towards Beijing.

The United States imposed such restrictions last year with the aim of slowing China‘s work on supercomputers that can be used to develop nuclear weapons systems and artificial intelligence systems.

