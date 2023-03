Six games into NBA night. The challenges between the Cavs and Celtics shine, followed by Phila in Indianapolis and Denver at home with Toronto.

Monday on NBA TV and the NBA App… ▪️ 2 vs. 4 in the East in Celtics/Cavs

▪️ Nuggets seek 4 in a row

▪️ Harden, Embiid: 30+ PTS/10+ AST each last game pic.twitter.com/D6LQqH467l — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2023