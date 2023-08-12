Home » NBA, more details on the calendar
NBA, more details on the calendar

NBA, more details on the calendar

More details emerge on the schedule for the upcoming NBA season. The first week is enriched by two great challenges, since Milwaukee-Philadelphia and Lakers-Phoenix will be played on October 26: it will be the first clash between LeBron and Durant since 2018.

Appointment on October 27 for the first meeting between Boston and Miami and November 1 for the first Los Angeles derby between Lakers and Clippers. Instead, one of the two rematches of the 2023 Finals between Denver and Miami will be played on February 29. This was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

