Britney Spears on Botox | Fun

Britney Spears’ new video about Botox worried followers, everyone is wondering only one thing!

Source: Instagram/britneyspears

A singer who has been struggling with numerous problems for more than a decade, Britney Spearsshe posted an unusual video in which she complains about bad botox treatments.

Britney posted a photo from her beauty treatment and blasted people who botched botox on her years ago. She also mentioned the doctor who told her that it was “normal” for her to be swollen and bruised, “just don’t leave the house”.

“I have a big forehead and I really need bangs, but I don’t think I can see with them sometimes. I’m sharing this because it really works, and I’ve had botox done too many times by supposed top doctors. Never again in Los Angeles. I’ve had my mouth done in New York, and they were great. And for ten to 15 years they haven’t done anything right to me, and one of my eyebrows is falling off. They laugh at me, but that’s how nerves work sometimes and I look like someone beat me up. One eye is blue, the other black, doctor he says it’s all normal, just don’t go out for two weeks,” she said Britney.

“It’s Botox, it’s horrible. But this second treatment is great”said Britney, who tried the sticker treatment on her forehead.

The American media write that it is not very clear, from her confused “exposure” on Instagram, whether she really wanted to recommend the stickers, or whether she was paid to advertise them, but she did not clearly indicate that.

Watch the video!

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

