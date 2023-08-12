Chocó, world champion in robotics

The Chocoan robotics team Team Robotic del Pacífico won first place in the RoboRave World Championship Mexico 2023.

In a competition that brought together the best young people in robotics worldwide, the Chocó team won the RoboRave held in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León State, Mexico. The tournament had the participation of teams from leading countries in the field of robotics such as Japan, China and Germany.

The contest tested the skills and abilities in different categories such as educational robotics, competition robotics and service robotics. The team made up of fourteen students and three teachers was crowned first place in the category of educational robotics in the Line Following + MS balls, as well as second place in the Line Following + HS balls and third place in the Line Following + MS balls.

Kevin Yurgaki, leader of the Pacific Robotic Team expressed his gratitude writing “We give thanks to our super parents who have been with us at all times and thanks to them this great dream was possible.” This achievement not only gives them global recognition, but also the opportunity to represent Chocó and Colombia in the next tournament to be held in the People’s Republic of China.

