HIGHLIGHTS NBA

Denver collapse at home with the Bulls, Booker show from 44

Denver crashes at home against Chicago, led by LaVine’s 29 points and Vucevic’s 25+15. Devin Booker signs a 44-point performance against OKC making up for the absence of Durant, who injured himself in warm-up before his home debut. Luka Doncic also gets hurt in the defeat of Dallas in New Orleans, while Boston returns to winning ways after three knockouts in a row. Hits for Cleveland, Atlanta and LA Clippers

WASHINGTON WIZARDS-ATLANTA HAWKS 120-122 | De’Andre Hunter three-point play with 67 seconds left keeps Hawks in possession decisive margin in the final that gives Atlanta a important away success in Washington (where they will return to the parquet in 48 hours): there are seven players in double figures among the guests, led by 28 points and 10 assists by a Trae Young effective who shoots 11/14 from the field, 3/4 from the arc and who also adds four rebounds and three steals

The joke for the Wizards is not having been able to make the most of the career-high by a 43-point Kristaps Porzingis who does not lose brilliance in the final (5/5 shooting in the fourth quarter, with four triples on target), but who fails to lead Washington to victory. The Latvian closes with 17/22 from the field, while a Bradley Beal with 24 points and Kyle Kuzma which puts 25 with 10 rebounds and six assists on 10/15 shooting