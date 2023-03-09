Home World Arrested Sean Kemp | Sports
Unofficial information says that there was a conflict near a shopping center.

Famous American basketball player Sean Kemp was arrested was arrested in Tacoma (Washington) in connection with the shooting that happened on Wednesday night. Allegedly, several shots were fired from the car that Kemp was driving, and because of this, the police immediately responded and arrested Kemp, according to local media from the USA.

Initial reports say he was “captured” in Pierce County and arrived at the jail around 6 p.m. At first, the media didn’t know it was Kemp, the description mentioned that he was a 53-year-old American, but it didn’t take long to discover that the controversial Kemp was behind everything. There is speculation about the reasons for the shooting, and it is mentioned that a fight broke out near a shopping center, and that after the physical conflict, “weapons were drawn”.

Sean Kemp spent most of his NBA career with the iconic Seattle Supersonics. He arrived in this team in 1989 as the 17th pick in the draft, and then played for them until 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando, and was a six-time All-Star. With the USA national team, he has gold from the World Championship in 1994.

From his playing days, we remember him for his strength and powerful dunks, but after the end of his career, he had problems with the law. He has already been arrested for cocaine, marijuana and a semi-automatic pistol.

