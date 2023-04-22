Home » NBA playoffs: Philadelphia 76ers perfect sweep
NBA playoffs: Philadelphia 76ers perfect sweep

As of: 04/22/2023 9:41 p.m

The Philadelphia 76ers have reached the second round of the playoffs in the North American professional basketball league NBA without their superstar Joel Embiid.

With a 96-88 in the fourth game of the first round series against the Brooklyn Nets, the team from the US state of Pennsylvania completed the sweep, progressing undefeated.

Embiid injured knee

In the absence of MVP candidate Embiid, who suffered an injury to his right knee during Thursday’s away win (102:97), Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris was the best scorer of the game with 25 points.

The 76ers had finished the main round in third place in the Eastern Conference. In the next round, Philadelphia will face either the Boston Celtics or the Atlanta Hawks.

