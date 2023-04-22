The MJ5 bear will not be killed: the Tar suspended the order signed by the president of the Province of Trento Fugatti

The MJ5 bear will not be shot down. Il Tar of Trent has in fact suspended the ordinance signed by the president of the Autonomous Province, Maurizio Fugattiwhich after the case of JJ4 he had also targeted another specimen. But the court ruled that only the provision of will remain in force capturemotivated by the aggression carried out by the animal on 5 March against a 39-year-old who was walking his dog in Val di Rabbi.

To give the news, exulting for the decision of the judges, is the president of the Anti-Vivisection League, Gian Marco Prampolini: “To our great satisfaction – he declared – the Tar accepted the appeal of Leal of last April 20 and the reasons formulated by our legal department. It is more necessary than ever to put firm points to a madness of extermination of plantigrades pursued by the Fugatti junta”. The president of Leal goes on to say that “we also want to challenge the evaluation criteria of dangerousness of bears considered confident or ‘aggressive’, as victims themselves primarily of disturbing actions often even voluntary by onlookers, hikers and even more Often hunters and poachers“. And with reference to the attack by MJ5 on March 5, Leal reiterates that “the dynamics are unclear and they leave open the hypothesis that the dog was loose and, uncontrolled, triggered the bear’s reaction”.

On April 19, the signature arrived on the decree which required Fugatti to kill the animal, despite that of MJ5 being the first episode of aggression, unlike what was reconstructed in the case of JJ4. The document stated that “the decree provides genetic identification of the specimen, through capture preliminaryand is motivated by the need to ensure the interest of salute and of safety publish″. The next day, however, Leal’s appeal to the Tar arrived which, today, led to the stoppage by the court.