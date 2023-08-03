Prominent Scientist and Father of Evolutionary Biology in Cuba, Vicente Berovides Alvarez, Passes Away at 82

Prominent Scientist Vicente Berovides Alvarez, Father of Evolutionary Biology in Cuba, Passes Away at 82

Renowned scientist Vicente Berovides Alvarez, widely regarded as the father of evolutionary biology in Cuba, sadly passed away on Wednesday at the age of 82, according to official sources. The cause of death, however, was not specified.

Berovides was a prominent figure in the field of evolutionary biology in Cuba, known for his extensive research on animal genetics, ecology, and the conservation of wildlife species. He had also collaborated closely with the National Center for Protected Areas (CNAP) in efforts to protect and sustainably use biodiversity.

Aside from his scientific contributions, Berovides held the title of Doctor of Biological Sciences and served as a Professor Emeritus at the University of Havana. Throughout his tenure at the institution, he left an indelible mark on teaching and research.

Both within and beyond the academic sphere, Professor Berovides was considered an authority on various aspects of evolutionary biology, including evolutionary forces, genetic variations, natural selection, evidence of evolution, species concepts, and population dynamics.

Furthermore, Berovides was widely recognized for his expertise as a scientific popularizer. He frequently appeared as a guest on the television program “Passage to the Unknown,” where his charismatic presence and knowledgeable discussions on evolution, the origin of life, life on other planets, and related topics captivated audiences.

Born in Santiago de Cuba in 1941, Vicente Berovides made significant contributions to various branches of biology throughout his career. He was not only a prolific writer but also an active field researcher. His extensive bibliography includes numerous national and international publications where he either served as an author or co-author.

Berovides’s remarkable achievements earned him several distinctions and honors, such as the Annual Award for Scientific Merit, the Felipe Poey Award in 2005, and the Carlos J. Finlay Medal, among others. He was also a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

News of his passing has elicited expressions of deep sorrow from the Cuban scientific and academic community, mourning the loss of a brilliant mind and an exceptional contributor to the field of evolutionary biology.

Vicente Berovides Alvarez’s legacy will undoubtedly endure, as his groundbreaking work and indomitable spirit continue to inspire future generations of scientists in Cuba and beyond.

