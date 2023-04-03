Home Sports NBA programming on Sky Sports
Sports

NBA programming on Sky Sports

by admin
NBA programming on Sky Sports

The great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and streaming on NOWwith the opportunity to admire all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the Stars and Stripes tournament,accessed 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, columns, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and to the deferred the following day.

Between 4 and 7 April they will be 7 meetings Of Regular Season of the US pro league to follow in direct are Sky e in streaming su NOW.

Videos, news, stats, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the site skysport.it/nba, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now, to always be informed and updated, even in real time, on what is happening in the USA professional league. NBA also on the official social channels of Sky (fb/ig/tw @SkySportNBA), with special content, news and insights.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

NBA (Regular Season) programming from April 4 to 7, live on Sky and streaming on NOW

Night Tuesday 4-Wednesday 5 April

Ore 1.30                  Brooklyn Nets-Minnesota Timberwolves                                                       Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Wednesday at 17 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 2                        Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics                                                                    Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Wednesday at 11; at 14; at 19.15 and at 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; commentary Alessandro

Mamoli and Matteo Soragna)

Ore 4                        Golden State Warriors-Oklahoma City Thunder                                         Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

See also  Inter, Onana: “Time puts everything in its place. In a world of lies..."

Night Wednesday 5-Thursday 6 April

Ore 1.30                  Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors                                                                        Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Thursday at 17 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 4                        Los Angeles Clippers-Los Angeles Lakers                                                     Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Thursday at 11; at 14; at 19.15 and at 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; comment Francesco

Bonfardeci and Davide Pessina)

Night Thursday 6-Friday 7 April

Ore 3                        Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder                                                                    Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Monday at 11 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 4                        Phoenix Suns-Denver Nuggets                                                                            Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Monday at 14 and 20 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; comment by Alessandro Mamoli e

Marco Crespi)

You may also like

Are LeBron, Lakers a legit threat in the...

Russia’s FA won’t join AFC for friendlies with...

Everton – Tottenham 1-1, Tottenham lost their win...

Summary and goals of Everton

Bundesliga: Sturm proves to be a mature Salzburg...

Tottenham drop two points to Everton but return...

Stopper Santos left Slavia on loan to go...

Messi was booed in Paris. Embarrassing, Henry stood...

Everton 1-1 Tottenham: Michael Keane stunner cancels out...

Lazaro comeback with assist at Torino

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy