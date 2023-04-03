The great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and streaming on NOWwith the opportunity to admire all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the Stars and Stripes tournament,accessed 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, columns, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and to the deferred the following day.

Between 4 and 7 April they will be 7 meetings Of Regular Season of the US pro league to follow in direct are Sky e in streaming su NOW.

Videos, news, stats, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the site skysport.it/nba, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now, to always be informed and updated, even in real time, on what is happening in the USA professional league. NBA also on the official social channels of Sky (fb/ig/tw @SkySportNBA), with special content, news and insights.

NBA (Regular Season) programming from April 4 to 7, live on Sky and streaming on NOW

Night Tuesday 4-Wednesday 5 April

Ore 1.30 Brooklyn Nets-Minnesota Timberwolves Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Wednesday at 17 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 2 Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Wednesday at 11; at 14; at 19.15 and at 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; commentary Alessandro

Mamoli and Matteo Soragna)

Ore 4 Golden State Warriors-Oklahoma City Thunder Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

Night Wednesday 5-Thursday 6 April

Ore 1.30 Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Thursday at 17 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 4 Los Angeles Clippers-Los Angeles Lakers Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Thursday at 11; at 14; at 19.15 and at 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; comment Francesco

Bonfardeci and Davide Pessina)

Night Thursday 6-Friday 7 April

Ore 3 Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Monday at 11 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 4 Phoenix Suns-Denver Nuggets Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Monday at 14 and 20 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; comment by Alessandro Mamoli e

Marco Crespi)